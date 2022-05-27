Death notices and funeral arrangements

Samuel (Aidan) Gittons

(Loughboy, Kilkenny City) died peacefully on Wednesday, 25th May 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City, surrounded by his loving parents. Baby Samuel will be forever missed by his mother Deirdre and father Michael and his two sisters. Baby Samuel will be deeply regretted by all his family.

MAY SAMUEL REST IN PEACE.

Deirdre and Michael Gittons would like to express their sincere thanks to the maternity staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the staff at the Women’s Health Group for all of their help, care and support over the past 6 weeks.

Baby Samuel was born an angel, surrounded by love, on 25 May 2022. He will be laid to rest on 27 May 2022 in Kilcoltrim, Borris, Co. Carlow.