  • Home >
  • News >
  • Death notices and funeral arrangements

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, May 27, 2022

 

RIP

Samuel (Aidan) Gittons

(Loughboy, Kilkenny City) died peacefully on Wednesday, 25th May 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny City, surrounded by his loving parents. Baby Samuel will be forever missed by his mother Deirdre and father Michael and his two sisters. Baby Samuel will be deeply regretted by all his family.

MAY SAMUEL REST IN PEACE.

Deirdre and Michael Gittons would like to express their sincere thanks to the maternity staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the staff at the Women’s Health Group for all of their help, care and support over the past 6 weeks.

Baby Samuel was born an angel, surrounded by love, on 25 May 2022. He will be laid to rest on 27 May 2022 in Kilcoltrim, Borris, Co. Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More News

Carlow snappers urged to enter national photography competition

Friday, 27/05/22 - 3:06pm

Knockbeg students get their rewards on parents’ day

Friday, 27/05/22 - 2:29pm

TY students in Pres College focus on mental health

Friday, 27/05/22 - 2:20pm