By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Fringe Arts Festival 2022 will take place from 11-14 August and promises to be brimming with exhibitions showcasing art, craft and music. A host of local and national artists and musicians are expected to be part of this exciting community event.

Organisers are inviting participation from anyone who is interested in being part of this dynamic and cultural community event. Please contact Maurice on 087 614 9874 for more information.