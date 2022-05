By Suzanne Pender

A notice of motion calling for Carlow County Council to support the Irish Heart Foundation resus department’s campaign for the government to remove VAT from Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) was unanimously passed.

Cllr William Paton brought forward the notice of motion at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council calling the 23% VAT as “effectively a tax on saving lives”.

The motion was seconded by cllr William Quinn and unanimously agreed.