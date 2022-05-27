Green light for new houses at Tullow Rd, Carlow

A HOUSING estate for Tullow Road, Carlow received the go-ahead after planning permission was secured last week.

Carlow developers Nesselside Builders UC obtained planning permission to develop 55 houses at Cois Dara, Chapelstown, Tullow Road, Carlow.

The development comprises 34 three-bed two-storey semi-detached houses, six three-bed two-storey terraced units, ten two-bed two-storey terraced units, three two-bed single-storey terraced units and two two-bed single storey semi detached. The development will be accessed and served by the existing internal road network and site services with vehicular access off the Tullow Road.