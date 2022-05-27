Knockbeg students get their rewards on parents’ day

*Full gallery of photos in next week’s paper

By Elizabeth Lee

KNOCKBEG College finally got to host its annual parents’ day in the school’s impressive sports hall, having been unable to do so in recent years because of the pandemic restrictions.

College chaplain Fr John Dunphy and all associated with St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen had stepped up to the mark and hosted many of the school’s liturgical services during the past two years. This year, surrounded by the state-of-the-art facilities of the sports hall, Bishop Denis Nulty, celebrated Mass and gave a blessing to the new extension.

The new development was made possible through the contributions of Fr Lennon, the McDonagh family, the GAA and the parents’ association.

The awards ceremony that followed celebrated students’ achievements throughout the school year.

A wide array of awards were given in the areas of academia, extracurricular activities and sport, while other areas such as charity work, green schools, parish work and mental health awareness were also acknowledged.

The Achievement Award was presented to the top-performing student in each year based on his results in formal exams throughout the year. The winners for 2021-22 are Colin Phelan (sixth year), Conor Bowe (fifth year), William Owens (third year), Kevin McKeon (second year) and Aodhan Bergin (first year).

The Merit Award is presented to a student in each year whom the subject teachers feel has made the greatest progress throughout the year and has put in a huge effort to improve. The winners for 2021-22 are Gerald Duggan (sixth year), Fionn Heslin (fifth year), Luke Kehoe (third year), Greg Murphy (second year) and Sam Ronan (first year).

Knockbeg College would like to sincerely thank Fr Dunphy for his continued service to the college, both as chaplain and as a member of the board of management. Staff and management would also like to wish Michael Regan all the best in his new role as chairperson of the board. And the entire Knockbeg community would like to wish Fr Shem Furlong well on the next stage of his journey.