South Carlow inspires European creative group

Craft professionals from Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland and Ireland descended on South County Carlow last week for the International Craft Hub. Residency hosted by Carlow County Council and Nicola Brown as part of the Creative Europe Craft Hub Project. The residency aimed to create a new way for beginner and experienced makers with a passion for nature to engage in a new environment. It offered participants an exciting opportunity to explore and develop processes and discover new techniques.

Welcoming the international engagement, cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “I am delighted that Carlow had the opportunity to welcome this group of creatives as part of the Craft Hub project and I was delighted to attend the unveiling of their work as part of the residency where I saw first hand how international experts like our own Nicola Brown could inspire and ignite a creative flare in the participants in the beautiful surrounds of South County Carlow.” Concluding the cathaoirleach said: “I believe Carlow County Council’s role in EU projects has provided significant benefits to the County both economically, culturally and socially and I look forward to seeing the continued delivery of the Craft Hub Project.”

Speaking about the residency, Nicola Brown said: “The residency provided a stimulating forum for discussion and exchange of ideas between participating practitioners, created new bonds, strengthened peer networks and encouraged new creativity and I was delighted to host this international event as part of Craft Hub.”

Séamus Doran, Carlow County Council’s assistant head of economic development & enterprise, said: “These international residencies are a capacity building opportunity for craft practitioners to explore new professional practices, stimulate the creation of new works and increase their craft making skills. We are delighted to be part of this creative activity and to work with Nicola Browne to create this opportunity”.

He continued: “The concept behind the residency was push the boundaries of craft making processes through new experimental ways of making. Our international participants really embraced this process in Ireland to create their collaborative exhibition piece.”

The participants were Monica Hartvigsen (Denmark), Signe Fink Norgaard (Denmark), Ourania Zisopoulou (Greece), Clare Robb (Scotland), Shauna McGowan (Ireland) and Joni Steinmann (Switzerland).