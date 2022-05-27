TY students in Pres College focus on mental health

A GROUP of student from transition year in Presentation Collage, Carlow have shown a great understanding of mental health in their mini-company project.

TY students Julia, Beckie, Ciara and Leah have worked alongside their teacher Edele Murphy on producing a booklet entitled ***You will smile again***, which offers understanding and meaningful support to anyone who is experiencing difficulties in their lives. The booklet is a lovely prompt to look after yourself, be aware of when things are difficult for yourself and those around you and learn to do something about those challenges. The girls researched their work well and came together with a product which is easy to read and understand.

Ms Murphy was delighted to be involved in this project. “We are so proud of the hard work and dedication the girls have shown when creating their booklet. They have shown great innovation and empathy as they endeavoured to find a way to raise awareness around the issue of mental health. We hope that if you get the opportunity to read ***You will smile again*** that it will indeed bring a smile to your face.”

The booklet gives personal stories of people’s challenges, offers pages for reflection and writing down thoughts, pages for mindful colouring and also tips on things to do to make you feel better. There is even an acknowledgement that men often find it more difficult to acknowledge when they are having difficulties. They also include a listing of national support services, which can be accessed by anyone needing that level of guidance and support.

The group approached Carlow Mental Health Association (CMHA) some time back to share their idea and the association was very impressed with the work they had done and the insight these young people had in this area. Rita Kelly, chairperson of CMHA, feels it is great that these students approached the association with their work.

CMHA would have previously worked to contact organisations to try get the conversations around mental health going – now they are happening within schools and other organisations which is great. “We in CMHA have noticed an increase in requests for information/resources from across a range of service, noticeably schools in the region, so the message is getting out there.”

Carlow Mental Health Association has been active throughout the county since 2010 in the promotion of mental health awareness, offering help to support services and working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges. It organises public awareness sessions and training events as well as promoting the work of organisations within local communities and nationally that are involved in supporting those who struggle with their mental health and those who support them.

In support and to give recognition of the work done by these students, CMHA bought a number of the booklets, which they have circulated to all schools and youth training services across the county with a note asking them to place ***You will smile again*** as a resource in their libraries for their own students. It is hoped that this simple project from young people themselves will be instrumental in encouraging those conversations across these setting and others.