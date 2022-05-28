An afternoon of fun at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

Spraoi an tSamhraidh is an afternoon of family summer fun in Duckett’s Grove this Sunday 29 May from 2 to 5pm. Pack a picnic and enjoy a bilingual programme of outdoor activities including a treasure hunt and orienteering trail, Giggles an fear grinn, guided tours, the children’s playground and more.

All available car park spaces have been pre-booked but luckily a free bus is being laid on and will depart from the Liberty Tree at 1.30pm so you can still come along and enjoy the fun.