An afternoon of fun at Duckett’s Grove

Friday, May 27, 2022

 

Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

Spraoi an tSamhraidh is an afternoon of family summer fun in Duckett’s Grove this Sunday 29 May from 2 to 5pm. Pack a picnic and enjoy a bilingual programme of outdoor activities including a treasure hunt and orienteering trail, Giggles an fear grinn, guided tours, the children’s playground and more.

All available car park spaces have been pre-booked but luckily a free bus is being laid on and will depart from the Liberty Tree at 1.30pm so you can still come along and enjoy the fun.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Few GPs in Co Carlow providing abortion services

Saturday, 28/05/22 - 10:00am

Get rid of the tax on saving lives!

Friday, 27/05/22 - 9:27pm

Added attractions planned for this year’s Tullow Show

Friday, 27/05/22 - 9:19pm