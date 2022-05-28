Few GPs in Co Carlow providing abortion services

By Suzanne Pender

FEWER than ten GPs in Co Carlow are providing abortion services, with the actual figure possibly being as low as one.

On the fourth anniversary of Repeal the 8th, the National Women’s Council (NWC) has called on the government to address the lack of nationwide abortion services, which they say is severely impacting pregnant women’s access to care.

An national analysis of HSE data by NWC found that currently only one-in-ten GPs is offering abortion care and not all of them are able to take referrals through My Options, the HSE’s unplanned pregnancy support service for the general public.

Co Carlow, along with Kilkenny and Wexford, have fewer than ten GPs providing abortion services, with the actual figure potentially being as low as one, as HSE data was provided in ranges.

Half of counties have fewer than ten GPs offering abortion services and only four out of 26 counties have a well-developed community network of providers.

Additionally, only 11 out of 19 maternity hospitals are currently providing full abortion services in line with the law.

Research by Dr Lorraine Grimes and the Abortion Rights Campaign suggests service users are travelling considerable distances to access care – 30% of survey respondents who have used the service since 2019 reported travel of four to six hours to access abortion care.

“We know that women from every single county in Ireland need abortions. Four years on from Repeal, it’s not acceptable that the provision of care is so patchy and piecemeal, something which is particularly affecting rural areas,” said Orla O’Connor, director of NWC.

“We need the government to prioritise community-wide provision of abortion that allows for local, accessible care for all those who need it,” she added.