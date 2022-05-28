Seán would have been 53 this month

By Charlie Keegan

THE people of Bagenalstown were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death on 26 April of Seán Foley, Upper Kilree Street. Seán would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on Tuesday 10 May.

He had undergone a hip replacement operation in Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny and returned home to convalesce. But he took suddenly ill and was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he passed away.

Born in the Bronx, New York, Seán’s parents, who were both Irish, returned to Ireland when he was aged about three. They lived in Shannon, Co Clare. Seán mother Mary Mescall, who survives him, is a native of that area of the Banner County.

The family later moved to live in Graiguecullen, Carlow, where Seán was educated, before settling finally in Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown.

Seán spent the greater part of his working life at the Braun (Ireland) personal care manufacturing plant on Carlow’s O’Brien Road, where he worked in the shaver file area of the factory, being a valued employee for some 15 years.

It was while working in Braun that Seán met his wife-to-be Patricia Williams from Conway Park, Bagenalstown, who worked on one of the company’s soldering lines.

Romance blossomed and Seán and Patricia had been together for 33 years, rearing a family of three daughters, before he was taken so suddenly from the bosom of his beloved family. The welfare of daughters Laura, Sinéad and Ciara always held first priority for Seán and Patricia.

Seán’s last place of work was in a Community Employment (CE) scheme at St Lazerian’s House on the Royal Oak Road in Bagenalstown. He had a number of jobs in his younger days, working for Tanco Engineering in Bagenalstown and Red Mills in Goresbridge. He also spent a short time as a member of the Bagenalstown Fire Service.

Seán was into martial arts and held a black belt in karate. A dedicated follower of the Clare hurlers, he was a keen supporter of the Leinster rugby team and of the Irish rugby team. In cross-channel soccer, he followed Everton.

He enjoyed a game of chess and was an avid reader, his favoured reading material being true crime. As he would say himself, he knew “loads of useless information”. Seán and Patricia enjoyed the occasional social night out, going for a drink in Lawlor’s or the Railway House in the town.

Seán reposed in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday afternoon, with Fr Shem Furlong leading the prayers before his remains were removed to the Foley residence. The funeral Mass for Seán Foley took place in St Andrew’s Parish Church on Monday morning, where Fr Furlong was celebrant.

A number of significant symbols of Seán’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: a heavy metal CD – heavy metal was his favourite music genre; his karate black belt; a candle – Seán liked to light a candle at home, enjoying the atmosphere and aroma it created; a hurl, reflective of his love of Clare hurling; and a Leinster rugby jersey, symbolic of his devotion to the men in blue. The symbols were brought forward by family members.

Seán eldest daughter Laura and his brother Tim spoke in separate tributes at the end of Mass. Both spoke in glowing terms of the life and times of a greatly-loved father, brother, husband and son. The singing of hymns at Mass was by the parish choir.

Following Mass, Seán was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Furlong reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Seán is deeply mourned by his wife Patricia, daughters Laura, Sinéad and Ciara (all Bagenalstown), mother Mary (Corraclare, Co Clare), brother Tim (Dungarvan, Co Waterford), sisters Bridget Foley (Graiguecullen, Carlow) and Patricia Comerford (Kilkenny Road, Carlow), mother-in-law Hannah Williams (Conway Park, Bagenalstown), brothers-in-law George, Fergus and Alan (all Bagenalstown), sisters-in-law Rose, Grace, Emer and Karen (all Bagenalstown) and Nuala (Dungarvan), brother-in-law Brendan (Carlow), his daughters’ partners Eoin, Philip and Patrick, by nieces, nephews and all his relatives in Clare.

Seán was predeceased by his brother Joe and father-in-law Johnny.