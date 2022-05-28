Top sprinter Molly made quite a splash at St Joseph’s NS

By Suzanne Pender

CHAMPION athlete Molly Scott made quite the splash in St Joseph’s NS, Carlow last week when she called into the school to present the boys with their well-earned swimming certificates.

The international sprinter presented 46 pupils with their ‘paws’ certificates of various levels, acknowledging their great efforts in the swimming pool over the past eight weeks.

From taking their first dip to achieving real confidence in the water, all at the school were incredibly proud of the boys, who loved their weekly trips to Graiguecullen Swimming Pool.

“It was a swimming programme for first-class boys over eight weeks … it was great to be back to swimming again, which was something everyone missed and great to be back supporting the local pool in Graiguecullen and local instructors,” said school principal Fergal Browne.

“We were delighted to welcome Molly in; she was great with the boys and we also showed them the clips of Molly winning her races, which they loved,” he added.