Two men arrested over seizure of drugs worth €62,000

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Two men have been arrested in Cork following the seizure of drugs worth €62,000.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched two men at Kent Railway Station in Cork City at around 7.40am.

During the course of the search diamorphine worth an estimated €62,000 was recovered.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested. They are currently being detained at Gurranbraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man due to appear in court over seizure of drugs worth €779,450

Saturday, 28/05/22 - 5:57pm

Vaccines on the way to deal with monkeypox outbreak, Donnelly says

Saturday, 28/05/22 - 5:28pm

Northern Ireland centenary celebrated in shadow of Edward Carson – and Covid-19

Saturday, 28/05/22 - 4:43pm