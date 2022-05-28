Two men arrested over seizure of drugs worth €62,000

Two men have been arrested in Cork following the seizure of drugs worth €62,000.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched two men at Kent Railway Station in Cork City at around 7.40am.

During the course of the search diamorphine worth an estimated €62,000 was recovered.

As part of Operation Tara, Cork Gardaí seized €62,000 Diamorphine and €60,000 Cannabis in two separate searches in Cork City yesterday, 27th May 2022. Three individuals were arrested across this operation and all are currently detained at local Garda Stations. pic.twitter.com/TFYnCQ7eQI — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 28, 2022

Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested. They are currently being detained at Gurranbraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.