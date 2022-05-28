Woman in serious condition after crash at Connolly Station as gardaí issue appeal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over a serious road traffic collision which happened outside Connolly Station in Dublin on Friday.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist, happened at around 1.20pm.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. Her condition is currently described as serious.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was also taken to the Mater Hospital where he remains in treatment for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for any witnesses who were in the North Strand/Amien Street areas on Friday between 1pm and 1.30pm who may have footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.