Death notices and funeral announcements

Bridget Price

Castlewood Gardens, Pollerton, Carlow, May 27th 2022 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Pat Cooney (died Sept. 2020) and predeceased by her parents Eamonn and Frances and by her brother Brendan. Dearly loved mother of Donna, Colin and Jamie. Sadly missed by her sisters Tina and Edwina, adored grandchildren, aunt Breda, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May Bridget rest with the Angels.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed by Tuesday evening.

