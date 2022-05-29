Police investigate ‘sinister’ acid attack in Newry

Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Police in Newry are investigating a suspected acid attack that left a man in hospital with burns.

The attack, which happened at around 2.50am on Sunday morning, saw a man assaulted and acid thrown over him in the Chancellors Hall area of Newry.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man was taken to “hospital for treatment for his injuries, which include burns and a suspected broken arm”.

“A Volkswagen car, which is believed to possibly have been linked to the incident, was later discovered burnt out in the Fort Hill Road area.”

 

Local MLA Justin McNulty said reports of an acid attack were “extremely sinister and very concerning”.

He said: “Attacks of any kind should be highly condemned, but pouring acid on to somebody requires planning and shows real malice. We have seen in the past the impact these attacks can have on victims, many suffer severe injuries and are left with mental and physical scars that may never heal.

“My thoughts go out to the victim of this attack, who is currently recovering in hospital after suffering burns and a broken arm. I hope they go on to make a full recovery after what must have been an extremely frightening ordeal.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

