Sr Dolores was an integral part of parish life for many decades

The late Sr Dolores Fitzgearld

By Charlie Keegan

SISTER Dolores Fitzgerald, a member of the Mercy Order in Carlow, died peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff in the palliative care unit of the District Hospital, Carlow on Wednesday 11 May. Sr Dolores, who was in her 82nd year, passed away following a long illness, which she bore with great dignity and fortitude, without complaint.

Dolores received her primary education in Mercy Convent, Monasterevin and at second level in the Presentation Convent, Kildare. She qualified as a primary teacher in Carysfort Training College, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

On 24 September 1958, Dolores entered St Leo’s, Mercy Convent, Carlow and was finally professed on 15 August 1964. Her mottos were: Ad Jesum per Mariam (To Jesus through Mary) and In Te Domine Speravi (In thee, O Lord, do I put my trust).

She taught in St Joseph’s Junior Boys School, Carlow, St Catherine’s Girls Primary School and served as novice mistress for six years.

Sr Dolores worked in a voluntary capacity in the Liturgy Centre in St Patrick’s College, Carlow and continued her involvement in the liturgy when the centre moved to Mount St Anne’s, Killenard, Portarlington, Co Laois. While in Mount St Anne’s, she undertook the one-year course there, became a staff member of the liturgy team and ministered in the centre for some years.

In June 1986, Dolores was appointed superior in St Leo’s College. And in July 1992 she was appointed to the Sacred Heart Hospital Community, Carlow and also became a Parish Sister in the Cathedral Parish, Carlow. Her last move was in October 1993, when she moved to 4 Pinewood Avenue, Carlow.

From July 1992 until 2021, when she became ill, Dolores devoted her time and energy to the Cathedral Parish.

On Saturday 9 April, just over a month before her passing, she was honoured for her devoted and faithful dedication and commitment to the parish by receiving the Benemerenti Medal, a papal honour bestowed on clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church.

The Benemerenti Medal was presented to Dolores by Bishop Denis Nulty in the Cathedral of the Assumption at a special Mass in her honour. In a homily during Mass, Bishop Denis told the congregation that a cathedral in a parish is unique, in that it serves both as Mother Church of the diocese and the only church of the parish.

“On Monday evening, when we gather for Chrism, it is very much then the Mother Church; on a morning like today, honouring someone who has invested every fibre of her being into this place, it is very much the church of the parish, our church, where parishioners gather daily to be nourished by His Word, proclaimed at the ambo and by His Body, broken for us on the altar.”

Bishop Nulty continued: “As we arranged this date (9 April), which has been in the planning for a while, we couldn’t have landed on a more appropriate moment and time to bestow this honour on Sr Dolores. As we step through the doorway in the coming hours into Holy Week, we are conscious it is a week that touches all our emotions.

“Weeks like this are the bread and butter of Sr Dolores’s ministry. A week when there will be words, gestures, movement, symbols, water, fire, candles, wood, chant and much more besides; Sr Dolores would have every detail finalised, every movement timed and every gesture rehearsed.”

Sr Dolores was pivotal to all those ceremonies and many other much quieter ones that have given people great comfort and encouragement.

Bishop Nulty concluded: “The honour this morning by Pope Francis is in recognition of Sr Dolores’s involvement in many groups that are the life and soul of this cathedral and diocese. I’m not going to list them because she would be embarrassed, but we all know them.

“And today we say publicly: thanks. Benemerenti means ‘well deserved’, and this papal award is indeed well deserved.”

Some of the organisations and committees in which Sr Dolores was involved included parish teams, pastoral councils, liturgy groups, finance committees, bereavement groups, flower groups, catechumenate and sacramental programmes.

Dolores warmly embraced the Polish community and all non-Irish parishioners. Her legacy to the Church is one of which the Mercy Sisters are very proud. Her positive attitude and her hope for the future were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Sr Dolores not only demonstrated how to live but also how to die.

She loved to celebrate with community, family and friends and has left the Mercy Sisters with great memories and many Alleluias ringing in their hearts.

Dolores reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Thursday 12 May from 2pm, with Rosary being led by Fr Ger Ahern, PP, Baltinglass. Bishop Nulty and Mgr Brendan Byrne also recited the Rosary and prayers before her remains were removed from Healy’s.

Bishop Denis received the remains into the cathedral and the funeral Mass for Sr Dolores took place on Friday, with Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow chief celebrant, assisted by Fr Ruairi O’Domhnaill, PP, Newbridge and former Adm, Carlow.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Bernard Hennessy. Sr Dolores selected all the readings for her funeral Mass.

Over the two days, all the priests who ministered in the Cathedral Parish over the 30 years in which Dolores served on the parish team were in attendance.

Following Mass, burial took place in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr O’Byrne and Mgr Byrne reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ann Fitzgerald, Ballykelly, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, Dolores is survived by her brothers Michael and Tom and by her sisters Alice, Thérèse and Ella, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and by her Mercy community.