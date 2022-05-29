Taoiseach visits Irish troops in Lebanon

Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach travelled to Lebanon this weekend to visit members of the Defence Forces.

On Sunday Micheál Martin laid a wreath in the southern Lebanese town of Tibnine in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who have lost their lives serving in the country.

The Fianna Fáíl leader is in Lebanon as part of a visit to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is also there as part of the visit, alongside Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Martin said he was “privileged” to take part in the memorial service.

Mr Coveney praised Irish troops for their “ongoing professionalism & service to the cause of peace.”

“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation. Very proud of that,” he tweeted.

