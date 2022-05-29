Thoughtful TY teens get behind fundraising effort for local man

Dylan and Christina Walshe receive a donation from students at St Leo’s College, Carlow with teacher Sheila Cody, and Principal Niamh Broderick

By Suzanne Pender

THE resilience and determination of a young Carlow man has inspired the students of St Leo’s College to lend their support.

Transition year students at the school were part of an thought-provoking Young Social Innovators’ project, which examined wheelchair accessibility in Carlow town.

As part of the project, the students and their teacher got in touch with local man Dylan Walsh (19), a wheelchair user, who experiences first-hand the challenges of accessibility.

Dylan’s mum Christina has set up a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds for Dylan, to support the family’s purchase of a wheelchair-accessible car – an absolute life-changing addition that would make everything more accessible for Dylan.

Dylan has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a condition that affects his muscles, causing progressive degeneration and weakness over time. Sadly, as a child, Dylan was able to walk, run and do all of the normal, everyday things, then at eight years’ old his life took a different path when his condition was diagnosed.

“Dylan has been wheelchair bound over 13 years now and life has been seriously challenging with many obstacles on a daily basis,” explains Christina.

Sheila Cody, the transition year co-ordinator at Leo’s College, got in touch with Christina when she saw Dylan’s story featured earlier this year in The Nationalist.

“They had done a big project on wheelchair accessibility in Carlow and Sheila and her students wanted to help us out,” explained Christina.

As part of their project on wheelchair accessibility, the students examined their local community, including public areas, transport, shops and restaurants, coming up with the catchy logo – ‘Where there is a wheel there is a way’.

“They put together a bake sale in their school and raised €220, which they then presented with their principal Niamh Broderick to myself and Dylan in St Leo’s.

“They were just in awe of Dylan and the challenges we face almost every day. Sheila is a wonderful lady and the TY girls were very chatty with us and asked us questions.

“I just wanted to thank St Leo’s, Sheila Cody and the TY girls for all their hard work: a lot of baking was done and their generosity we appreciate so, so much,” said Christina.

So far, Dylan’s campaign has raised €6,500 and the Walsh family are really hopeful that they’ll soon be able to biu the wheelchair-accessible car they so long for.

To support the Walsh’s fundraising efforts, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/dylans-wagon