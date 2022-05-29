Young musicians play their hearts out at first live concert in two years

By Kieran Murphy

STUDENTS from Carlow College of Music performed live for the first time in two years at their recent ‘Together Again’ concert.

At St Mary’s Church on Castle Street, in front of a large and appreciative audience, more than 40 musicians between the ages of eight and 28 years performed a stunning range of musical pieces. Central to the performance, which lasted for almost 90 minutes, was a clarinet concerto by Mozart and a cello concerto by Elgar. Other pieces included the suite from ***Downton Abbey***, the well-known ***Scarborough Fair*** and Beethoven’s ***Five secrets***.

Majella Swan, director of Carlow College of Music, was delighted to be back in front of the people of Carlow. To mark the special day, her students rose to the occasion. The school had previously performed at two outdoor concerts, but there was a special atmosphere inside the church.

“The programme was aptly chosen. It was great to be back together and to play in a live setting without thinking about Covid restrictions,” said Majella. “We were sitting with each other and were not wearing masks. The church was quite full and the audience was very receptive.”

To show support for the Ukrainian people, the national anthem of that country was performed at the start, while one little girl played a Ukrainian piece of music.

After that, the joint concert featuring the younger Stave Orchestra and the more experienced Carlow Orchestra were put through their paces as they performed their own repertoires as well as accompanying the various soloists. Some past teachers and students also returned to play on the day.

Since the initial lockdown in March 2021, Majella had kept her students busy while monitoring them online. When the students and teachers finally returned for one-to-one situations, social distancing, the wearing of masks and other Covid protocols were all observed. It was a tough two years for everyone, but the work put in during those distressing times bore fruit for the concert.

“The two concertos were quite challenging pieces. The great thing was that we had rehearsed those online, but hadn’t been able to play them live. It was great to finally be able to play them live,” said Majella.

Members of the school did sing at the Christmas Carol service in Carlow cathedral, but this was the first time they had come together under their college identity.

The concert ended with two uplifting pieces: the theme from Inspector Gadget and Yankee Doodle Dandy, which had everyone in good spirits as they left St Mary’s.

“This was the culmination of the work done during the year,” said Majella. “The students were superb and we are all delighted to be back together again after a difficult two years.”