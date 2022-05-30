Carlow people invited to join campaign to tackle racism and online hate speech

  • Home >
Monday, May 30, 2022

Carlow people are being invited to join a new national initiative that aims to tackle bullying, racism and online hate speech.

The ‘Empathy is a Gamechanger’ initiative is being launched by Narrative 4, a Limerick-based national charity that runs empathy education programme.

The campaign which aims to highlight the need for “radical empathy” will be launched at a free online conversation event this coming Thursday at 7 pm by TG4 broadcaster Louise Cantillon at www.narrative4.ie/gamechanger/.

Narrative 4 was co-founded by Irish author Colum McCann and this latest initiative is backed by broadcaster Louise Cantillon, musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire, comedian Martin Beanz Warde and social entrepreneur Mamobo Ogoro, among others.

Colum McCann said: “I think it’s clear to all why things need to change. We’re living in an age where so much of our discourse has become divisive and polarising. It’s a huge problem where I live in the United States, but it effects all parts of Ireland. At this stage, it’s a global issue, a pandemic of sorts, and it’s infecting all parts of society. We see it online with trolling and hate speech, and with online bullying, which has devastating effects, especially on young people.”

 

