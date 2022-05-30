Carlow student’s marathon cycle raises vital funds for Women’s Aid

A CARLOW student had an “experience he will never forget” on an epic cycle for charity last week.

Nathan Byrne (20) from Ardattin cycled from UCD to Galway city to raise funds for Woman’s Aid.

Nathan and his friend Robbie wanted to do something big together and had originally planned to cycle to Achill island ahead of their respective summer trips to Germany and the USA.

Things rarely go according to plan and the pair found themselves scrambling around for lost phones and bike tube repairs, while the lack of a train service from Achill that would accommodate them and their bikes led to a change of destination to the City of the Tribes.

“It shows you how organised we were,” laughed Nathan.

In the wind and dark they arrived at Eyre Square, Galway around 10pm last Tuesday night after a two-day cycle.

“There wasn’t a lot of partying done in Galway; we conked it after getting a bit of grub in Supermac’s,” said Nathan. “I really did enjoy it. There were a lot of problems, but it was great craic. Even when it was tough at times, we kept it really positive.”

The pair decided to raise funds for Women’s Aid due to personal experiences among their friend’s group.

Son of Mary and Tony, Nathan studies mechanical engineering in UCD and is the past pupil of Tullow Community School.

People can donate to Nathan’s fundraiser on GoFundme which has raised just over €500 to date.