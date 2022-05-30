Carlow to receive €1.6m as part of healthcare plan

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow has received an allocation of €1.64m as part of the 2022 Health Capital Plan, which includes €1.5m for the Sacred Heart Hospital, €40,000 for a replacement ambulance and €100,000 for a new building for children’s therapy services at Holy Angels.

Welcoming the allocation to services, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “I am delighted to say that, as part of this capital health funding, €1.5m has been allocated to the Sacred Heart Hospital along with €40,000 for works on a replacement ambulance base in Carlow. Meanwhile, Kelvin Grove has also been allocated €100,000 for a new building for children’s therapy services at Holy Angels, which will assist children with complex needs,” she said.

The plan is focused on the delivery of a quality health and social care service across the country within the context of climate action.

“I am delighted to see €40,000 has been allocated towards the establishment of the new ambulance base here in Carlow. This will go towards the design stage of the new build,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“It is the first time this project has been allocated funding as part of the Capital Plan and it is something I have pushed for for some time now and I will continue to push for the project to be progressed further as soon as possible.”