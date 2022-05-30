Children waiting two years for crucial health assessment – Carlow TD

Children are waiting over two years for an assessment that they need to secure a school space, a Carlow TD claimed.

The government has come under scrutiny and criticism as some children with autism and other intellectual disabilities cannot secure a school place.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said “most children” were waiting over two years for a crucial assessment at a recent sitting of the Dáil.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said barriers between the HSE and the department of education were identified at a recent meeting with HSE representatives.

“There seems to be no communication and the system is overwhelmed,” she said. “I am wondering about the system model. Most children are waiting for over two years to be assessed. The schools are now putting pressure on parents to provide a diagnosis in order to secure a school place.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said some families were “fortunate” to be able to go private.

Minister for state in the Department of Children Anne Rabbitte had been working on the issue and had met with the Carlow deputy on it.

Deputy Rabbitte replied a plan was being devised to ensure children in the Carlow area, community healthcare organisation 5, have an assessment in a timely manner and ensure that all children can access education that is needs based.