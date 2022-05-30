Death notices and funeral arrangements

Adrianne Lillis (née Roberts)

Sliabh Bán, Myshall, Carlow

Late of St. Oliver’s Park, Myshall. on 28 May, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends at The Mater Hospital, Dublin; beloved daughter of the late Bill and sister of the late Sharon. Adrianne will be sadly missed by her loving mother Anne, sister Audrey, brothers Declan, Damian, Shane and Jason, husband Mark, daughter Ella, mother-in-law Geraldine, father-in-law Mick, sisters-in-law Trina, Simone, Fiona, Annette and Lisa, brothers-in-law Michael and Edward, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Adrianne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her mother’s home, (St. Oliver’s Park) on Monday from 11.00a.m. with Prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00p.m. followed by burial in Kildavin New Cemetery.

Anne (Nancy) Brennan

Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow

In her 90th year, on Sunday, May 29th 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny (after a short illness). Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Mary and Bernie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Nancy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kellymount Lane, Paulstown, on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at The Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Family flowers only, please. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Marie McGrath

Heatherfield Court, Old Dublin Road and formerly of Garryhundon, Milford, Carlow

May 29th 2022 (peacefully) in the gentle care of Hillview Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sister Rita, brothers John, Michael, Martin, Charlie and Dan. Sadly missed by her brother Eamonn, sisters Dolly, Rosaleen, Sheila, Eugenie and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk