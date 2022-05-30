Drummond kids have a mega-successful year!

By Elizabeth Lee

ST BRENDAN’S NS in Drummond held a Children’s Books Ireland library launch recently, when it was one of just eight schools in the country to receive a library’s worth of books. The prize was as part of the Every Child a Reader programme from Children’s Books Ireland. The new library contains a diverse range of books to meet all children’s interests and reading ages.

“The library and its stunning new books have created a buzz and excitement about reading. We hope to include reading for pleasure as part of the fabric of our school life and instil in all children a love of reading,” said principal Cheryl Brennan.

As part of the programme, the school will work closely with a Champion of Reading, whose role is to encourage creativity and exploration of the new school library over a series of workshops. St Brendan’s Champion of Reading is Irish author and illustrator Marie Louise Fitzpatrick.

This academic year has been a busy one for the youngsters in the school. As well as being awarded a third Green Flag, they were also one of the three schools nationally who won Cycling School of the Year for their participation in the Green Schools Big Travel Challenge. This year’s flag was for travel and the flag was raised by cllr Tommy Kinsella on Wednesday 25 May. The surprise arrival of an ice-cream van, organised by the parents’ association to reward the children for their dedication and commitment to creating a cleaner environment for us all, was the icing on the cake for a very successful Green School year.