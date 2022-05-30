ESB to recruit 1,000 people to deliver net zero strategy

Sarah Mooney

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) will recruit 1,000 people over the next three years to support the delivery of its strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Jobs at the State-owned electricity company will be available across a range of technical and specialist skills including finance, IT, HR, engineering and customer service.

Positions include marine geologists, hydrology scientists, cyber specialists, data scientists, project management, network planning, commercial analysts, customer service and qualified electricians.

More than 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees will also be taken on over the next three years as part of the recruitment drive.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan welcomed the jobs announcement at a “critical time for Ireland’s energy landscape, as we work together to achieve the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.”

“Together with the 8,000 people already employed at the organisation, these new recruits will play a key role in creating a clean energy future for us all,” he said.

Flexible working

ESB said the majority of jobs will be located in Ireland, with “smart, flexible working” key to sustainable growth for the group.

Paddy Hayes, chief executive of ESB, said it has “always encouraged and supported progressive thinkers and innovators who are committed to making a difference.”

“When you work with ESB, you join a dedicated, inclusive and innovative team focused on powering Ireland’s transition to a net zero carbon future,” he said.

“Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve.”

The roles will be advertised on www.esb.ie/careers where all interested applicants can register their interest for future opportunities.