Little Theatre back on stage this weekend

Members of Carlow Little Theatre in rehearsals for their performance of Juno and the Paycock

By Suzanne Pender

AFTER an absence of nearly two-and-a-half years, Carlow Little Theatre Society is delighted to announce a return to the stage at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre this weekend for its production of Juno and the Paycock by Seán O’Casey.

Performances take place from Thursday to Saturday 2-4 June at 8pm nightly. Tickets can be purchased from the Visual box office or online from Visual.

A classic within the canon of O’Casey works, Juno and the Paycock is a mesmerising mix of comedy and tragedy, set in the slums of Dublin during the Irish Civil War of 1922-23.

It chronicles the fortunes of the impoverished Boyle family, into which O’Casey pours all of the strengths and shortcomings of Irish character and the grim realities of tenement life, throwing into relief the challenges, swagger and inflated rhetoric of the men and women struggling for Irish independence.

Juno and the Paycock is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd and will be directed by Mark Cradock.

The cast includes: Captain Jack Boyle, Christy Neary; Juno Boyle, Keelin Shields; Joxer Daly, Michael Somer; Mary Boyle, Zoe Hayden; Johnny Boyle, Scott Cooper; Maisie Madigan, Deirdre Fleming; ‘Needle’ Nugent, Shane Whoriskey; Mrs Tancred, Mary Doyle; Jerry Devine, Kevin Tynan; Charlie Bentham, Julien Jully; irregular mobiliser, Richard Duffy; first irregular, Paddy O’Byrne; second irregular, Colin Clifford; coal block vendor, John Kirwan; sewing machine man, Feargal Ward; first furniture remover, Paul McManus; second furniture remover, Paul Foley; first neighbour, Michelle Burke; and second neighbour, Michelle Phelan.