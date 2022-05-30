Tour of historical sites around Carlow town

Monday, May 30, 2022

 

It was a beautiful evening for the Carlow College walking history tour of Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College hosted a postgraduate taster event last week, which ended with a tour of the historical sites of Carlow town.

History lecturers Dr Elaine Callinan and Dr Margaret Murphy led a group of history enthusiasts around the town on Thursday evening to discuss the medieval and modern past of key historical sites, such as the courthouse, Haymarket, Carlow Castle and Liberty fountain.

The event was held to showcase the postgraduate study options available in Irish regional history.

To find out more about the courses, log onto www.carlowcollege.ie.

