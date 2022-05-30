Two men charged over €1.4m drug seizure in Limerick and Clare

David Raleigh

Two men have been charged in connection with a seizure of €1.4 million worth of drugs in Limerick and Clare last weekend.

Charles Magill (59), with an address at Rivers, Lisnagry, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday, charged with six counts under the Drugs Act.

Mr Magill is accused of three counts of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as well as three counts of possession of cocaine for his own use, contrary to section 3 of the Act.

The cocaine was discovered by gardaí during a major search operation last weekend at locations in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare; Knockainey, Hospital, Co Limerick; and Rovers, Lisnagry, Co Limerick.

In total, €1.4 million worth of drugs were seized by gardaí under Operation Coronation in conjunction with Operation Tara.

Detective Garda Sean Twomey from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick told the court he arrested and charged Mr Magill at Henry Street station on Sunday, May 29th.

Mr Magill “made no reply” the six charges, Det Gda Twomey said.

Judge Colm Roberts said gardaí had no objection to bail, “subject to a number of conditions”.

Mr Magill signed a bail bond in court in which he agreed to reside at Rivers, Lisnagry, and notify gardaí should he wish to change his address.

He also agreed to sign on daily at Henry Street Garda station, obey a nightly curfew of 11pm-6am, keep his mobile phone charged and in credit at all times, and not apply for a passport or any other travel documentation.

Mr Magill was granted free legal aid and remanded on bail to appear before Limerick District Court on September 12th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Another man, Vincent Collopy (43), of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, was also charged in connection with the investigation on Sunday.

Mr Collopy is alleged to have impeded or obstructed Garda Ryan Hill in his duty.

The court heard that as Mr Collopy was approached by gardaí in Corbally, Co Clare, on Saturday, he “threw a package containing cocaine to the value of approximately €10,500 from the front passenger seat of a Toyota Avensis”.

Mr Collopy is also accused of one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, as well as one count of possession of cocaine for his own use, at the same location, on the same date.

Mr Collopy was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.