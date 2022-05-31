Carlow club’s imaginative fundraiser will see balls dropped from a helicopter

IT WILL be a spectacular sight next September when a helicopter drops balls from the sky onto a Ballinabranna field as part of an ambitious fundraiser.

The local GAA club recently launched ‘Grid Games – The Ultimate Ball Drop’, which involves a helicopter, several balls and numerous grids on a pitch. A top prize of €10,000 is up for grabs, with a total prize pot of €25,000. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite or from any club member. The event is the last fundraising push as part of a major investment in the club.

Due to the rundown nature of its facilities, Ballinabranna GAA requires significant investment to ensure the club can properly cater for the current and future needs of the local population and that it can truly be the heartbeat of the community.

The club applied to both the LEADER Community Development Programme and the Sports Capital Programme to fund various elements of the project. However, to secure the grant-aid, the club will have to raise significant sums.

Recent highly successful fundraisers such as the Lip Sync Battle and Christmas Lights Experience have been great, but a final push is needed to ensure the transformation of the club to the benefit of the whole community for years to come.

The fundraiser was launched on Sunday 15 May in Ballinabranna GAA. The club hosted a family fun day, which kicked off with an outside broadcast by Beat FM from the pitch.

Food vendors, ice-cream, balloons, a magician, face painting, go-karts, live music, fun and games kept everyone entertained for the afternoon. Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Carlow county councillors Ken Murnane, Michael Doran and John McDonald were also in attendance, representing the local authority and Carlow GAA.

The day was made all the more exciting by a helicopter landing on the pitch to help launch Grid Games. The fundraiser will take place on a date in September, which is to be confirmed.