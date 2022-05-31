Carlow primary school receives cycling award

A Carlow primary school has received a national award for their efforts to promote cycling.

St Brendan’s NS in Drummond received one of just three Cycling Schools of the Year. At a ceremony in Dublin Zoo during National Bike Week ‘22, St Brendan’s National School, Drummond, were named Ireland’s Cycling Primary School of the Year by the Green-Schools Programme, following their participation in the programme’s Big Travel Challenge in February.

During February schools undertook the Green-Schools Big Travel Challenge which asked them to concentrate on one sustainable transport mode for two weeks to see if they could achieve real, lasting change in the travel behaviour of their staff and students.

The students and staff at St Brendan’s National School chose cycling to promote for the Big Travel Challenge in February and achieved great results – going from one cycling student to 15, 60% of the school population!

Congratulating the schools on their achievements, Green-Schools Travel Manager Jane Hackett said: “Habits are hard to break – particularly during the colder, darker winter months. We are excited to be back celebrating the Big Travel Challenge in person and I’m seriously impressed with the hard work and dedication these students put into changing travel habits at their school. We have a primary school that grew their cycling numbers from one sole student to 15, in a school population of just 25! These results aren’t easily come by so I can’t congratulate our nine winners enough.”