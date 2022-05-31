Carlow slimmers donate outsized clothes to charity shops

A GROUP of Carlow people have shed their clothes after shedding the pounds in aid of a good cause.

Members of Carlow Slimming World took part in the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw 2022, donating over 80 bags of clothes to the Irish Cancer Society and its charity shops.

Tracy Delaney, team developer with Slimming World Carlow, said the event gave members a chance to celebrate the difference their weight loss has made to their health whether they have dropped one dress or waist size.

Tracy said: “It is very therapeutic. I always say to members, you are never going to need your old clothes again. You are not going to have all these different sizes in the wardrobe.”

The organisation’s eight groups in Carlow town, which include hundreds of members, meet on a weekly basis.