Carlow Women’s Aid recognised by Lotto Good Causes Awards

Carlow Women’s Aid was one of the county winners at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards this year.

The Republic of Ireland Ladies Snooker Association and Carlow’s Women’s Aid were announced as Carlow winners in the awards scheme that was created to honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by projects, clubs and individuals in their local communities which have benefited from National Lottery Good Causes funding.

Carlow Women’s Aid provides practical and therapeutic support for women’s groups, day respite, creative and healing workshops as well as an emergency Safe House for families affected by domestic violence. Good Causes funding through the HSE National Lottery scheme contributed towards supporting the most vulnerable women and children within this community-based centre in the heart of Carlow Town and County.

The Republic of Ireland Ladies Snooker Association caters for all levels in cue sports for females in Ireland and work closely with primary schools and Special Needs schools in developing, fostering and promoting cue sports to all. With Sports Capital funding, they were able to set up the first ever female cue sports Academy of Excellence.

Nearly 30 cent of every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Announcing the County winners today, National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, said: “The stories and insights that we read in this year’s entries truly exemplified the positive impact that the groups, sports clubs and organisations who receive National Lottery funding, are having in towns and villages all over Ireland. Celebrating the inspirational work being carried out by these extraordinary beneficiaries and recognising the effect that they have on their communities is exactly what the Good Causes Awards are all about.”