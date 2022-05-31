Changes at the top mark new era for Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S an exciting new era for Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach with the recent appointment of a new principal and deputy principal along with plans for the extensive new build, doubling the size of the school’s existing facilities.

Carlow native Orlagh ní Fhaoláin took up the role of príomhoide in February, proudly taking the helm at the school she attended and happily returned to as deputy principal last year.

Tipperary native Tomás de Buitléir has been appointed deputy principal, arriving to Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach (GCC) from nearby Coláiste Pobail Osraí, Kilkenny.

A past pupil of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Orlagh completed her leaving certificate in 2002 and later taught maths, physics and applied maths for 14 years in Árdscoil na Trionoide, Athy.

She was an adviser with the Junior Cycle for Teachers (JCT) with the maths team, before her appointment as deputy principal in GCC last summer.

“I am extremely proud to be the principal of Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. I believe that the fully immersive education through the medium of Irish that we provide is very important here in Carlow… it’s something I am passionate about,” said Orlagh.

“We play a pivotal rule in inspiring young people to develop their language skills and keep the Irish language alive in our community. We also strive for academic excellence, and this is seen in the outstanding results the school has achieved over the years,” she added.

In her role as principal, Orlagh is extremely mindful of the ethos of “care, respect, equality, community and excellence in education” that is so important at GCC, as it strives to provide a holistic education for all who attend.

“In a smaller school like ours, we know our students well and we place a heavy emphasis on student wellbeing. We believe that when students are happy and content in school they can flourish in all aspects of school life, academically and in extracurricular activities.” said Orlagh.

Due to the growing demand for second-level education through Irish, in Carlow and from surrounding counties, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach will be expanding the school with a new extension, which will double the size of the existing building and provide state-of-the-art facilities for students and teachers.

“I look forward to benefits that these new facilities will provide, putting GCC at the forefront of education here in Carlow town.

“When I met the students back in September, I was struck by their confidence and friendly attitude. I have to say they are all very impressive and I look forward to working with them, their parents and the wider school community for many years to come,” said Orlagh.

Tomás has also been impressed by the welcome he’s received since starting his new role as deputy principal in April, while also teaching Irish and French at the school.

“Everyone has been very welcoming … the students, staff, board of management and the parents … there’s been great support. I am very familiar with teaching through the medium of Irish and I’m familiar with the values and ethos of this setting, so it’s been a very nice environment to come into,” he added.