Claire Byrne signs off from RTÉ One show after seven years

James Cox

After more than seven years, RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live series came to an end on Monday night.

Before the credits rolled, presenter Claire Byrne paid tribute to her viewers and to the small team that produced the show every week.

She said: “And that brings us to the end of the final Claire Byrne Live, we’ve had more than seven years here on Monday nights, and it has been an honour to be with you through some really challenging times for our country. I want to say a special thanks to the small team who put this show together week after week in RTÉ, especially when the pandemic derailed us and meant we couldn’t have our studio audience.

“To the studio crew who were run ragged every week with our sometimes hare-brained studio ideas, but everyone came with us and made the show work, even when it seemed impossible.

“I also want to thank all of the guests who trusted this show over the years and who, in some cases, found a place to share deeply private and precious information with the nation in the hope of making change happen and, often change DID happen.

“We have always been grateful to the many people over the years who braved many a cold and wet Monday night to fill the audience seats in the studio – thank you for being there.

“And of course, to our loyal audience at home – we know you have lots to choose from now, we aren’t the only show in town, not by a long shot, but you have stayed with us and both myself and all the team are grateful to you for that.

“So for now, it’s goodbye, and of course I’ll be back in the morning on RTÉ Radio 1 at 10am. Good night, and thanks for watching.”

Claire Byrne Live was home to interviews, debates, and contributions from the thousands of audience members who chose to tell their story each week since the first episode in 2015.

The weekly current affairs programme provided a forum for debate and discussion during two general elections, the marriage equality referendum, the referendum on abortion, throughout the pandemic and for many more significant moments in Irish life.