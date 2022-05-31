Deliveroo Ireland partners with Women’s Aid to support National Helpline

James Cox

Deliveroo Ireland has announced a partnership with Women’s Aid to support its 24-hour National Freephone Helpline which offers confidential information, support and understanding to women in the Republic experiencing domestic violence.

The service also supports family members, friends, and professionals who have concerns about a person they know or are working with, who might be experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

During 2020, 29,717 contacts were made with the Women’s Aid Helpline service, this represented a 43 per cent increase in the number of women reaching out to the charity for support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Breffney Brass, Director of Deliveroo Ireland and Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, launch the new partnership at Women’s Aid headquarters in Dublin

Deliveroo riders, easily recognisable in their bright teal kit, will feature the 24-hour National Freephone Helpline number on their delivery bags, whilst delivering meals throughout cities across Ireland. The initiative is designed to raise awareness of the service which empowers women to identify what is happening to them within their relationship and supports them to stay safe, as well as any children impacted by the relationship.

In addition to promoting the helpline through its rider network, Deliveroo Ireland has launched an in-app fundraiser which will allow Deliveroo customers to make donations to Women’s Aid when ordering with 10 select restaurant partners across Ireland including Zambrero, Chopped, Sano, Sprezzatura, Umi Falafel, Oak Fire Pizza, Jump Juice, Chimac, V-Face and Meltdown.

Deliveroo rider in Dublin displays Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline on her delivery bag as part of new partnership between Deliveroo and Women’s Aid.

Customers will be able to add a donation amount of either 50 cent, €1, €2 or €5 to their basket alongside their food order. 100% of the money raised will go towards supporting the Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline, as well as other essential services provided by the charity such as the One to One Support Service that provides in-depth information and support to women experiencing domestic violence.

This partnership is a part of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign – Deliveroo’s long-standing commitment to play an active role in Irish communities and work with its network of customers, restaurants, grocers and riders to support local neighbourhoods. ​​

Commenting on the partnership Breffney Brass, director of Deliveroo Ireland, said: “Deliveroo is proud to use our visibility in communities across Ireland to support the invaluable work of Women’s Aid.”

Sarah Benson, CEO of Women’s Aid, said: “Women’s Aid strives to encourage society as a whole to better prevent abuse and increase protections for women and girls. We are heartened to see Deliveroo take this call to action seriously by shining a spotlight on the Women’s Aid services through their rider network, and we are so grateful to their restaurants and customers who are helping raise essential funds for Women’s Aid, so we can continue delivering our vital services.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800 341 900, email [email protected]) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01 554 3811, email [email protected]) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.