Event celebrated African culture and heritage in Carlow

A CELEBRATION of diversity multi-culturalism took place last week as the county celebrated Africa Day. The event, which was organised by the Carlow Africa Support Group and Carlow County Development Partnership, took place in Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Africa Day, which is celebrated internationally on 25 May.

Co-ordinator of the Carlow African Support Group Jolly O’Rock said: “We had a celebration of Africa Day and the diversity of cultures in Africa Day. We had a showcase of art, different foods, different music from different areas … it really went well.”

With 54 counties, the continent is a diverse melting pot of cultures. There was music from the Nigerian Talking Drum and Zimbabwe drumming as well as African and Irish dancing. There were also speakers and other activities.

The traditional African foods on offer were a particular draw. with tomato, Jellof (onion rice dish) from Nigeria; Ndole (stewed nuts, meat and herbs). Cameroon; and Ewa Agoyin (a sweet and spicy bean dish) from Togo, along with the beloved Puff Puff donut.

Eight African nations were represented in the celebrations.

Describing the day as a “wonderful celebration of interculturalism”, Annette Fox, chief executive of Carlow County Development Partnership, said: “Africa Day celebrates Africa and Africans across the globe. It recognises the 54 countries and cultures that make up the African continent and its contribution to global and local communities. Today was a wonderful celebration of interculturalism in Carlow and we look forward to many more, particularly in light of our relaunch of the Carlow Integration and Intercultural Strategy.”

Africa Day celebrations are organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland and local authorities around the country.

This programme is administered at local level by Carlow County Council and funded through the Department of Foreign Affairs.