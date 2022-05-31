Hard-surface ruled out for Barrow blueway plan

By Suzanne Pender

A CONTROVERSIAL amendment to the County Development Plan (CDP) relating to ‘blueway polices’ has been retained despite considerable public division on the issue.

At last week’s special meeting of the CDP, amendment 98, which referenced support for the development of a ‘tourism masterplan for the River Barrow in collaboration with adjoining local authorities and stakeholders as appropriate, which sets out an integrated framework for tourism development along the River Barrow’ was carried by 11 votes to seven.

The amendment was proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill, seconded by cllr Ken Murnane, supporting the chief executive Kathleen Holohan’s recommendation to included amendment 98 in the CDP.

Cllr John Cassin proposed the amendment be removed, stating there was “huge opposition” to this, while Waterways Ireland had a very “poor track record” when it came to the River Barrow.

Cllr Cassin described Waterways Ireland’s last blueway plan as “ill thought out”. It was rejected by Carlow County Council and subsequently by An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella suggested an amendment to amendment 98 to read ‘support the development of tourism plan for the River Barrow, which preserves the integrity of River Barrow and River Nore, its protected species, its biodiversity, its sensitive green landscape, its water quality and in collaboration with adjoining stakeholders as appropriate, which sets out an integrated framework for tourism development along River Barrow’.

“We never want to go back to suggestions of a hard surface and this amendment give much more clarity and transparency,” insisted cllr Kinsella.

Cllr Kinsella’s amendment was seconded by cllr Charlie Murphy, who described the local council as “brave” for its decision to reject the Waterways Ireland Blueway Plan.

Cllr William Quinn stated he wished to second cllr Cassin’s proposal and also supported cllr Kinsella’s amendment.

He argued that a Blueway would “destroy the Barrow Track”.

“We would be destroying the future of tourism not protecting it,” he insisted.

Cllr William Paton stated there were “polarised views” on the issue and asked why, given the proximity of a disused railway track, a greenway rather than a blueway should be discussed.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that the CDP was “the people’s plan” and they had to be mindful of that as custodians of the River Barrow.

Cllr Michael Doran called for a definition of a blueway and insisted that “a blueway does not mean a hard surface”. He said the River Barrow needed its walkway and track to be improved and maintained.

“We are all of the same mindset: we do need to protect the River Barrow, to be against all maintenance of the River Barrow that will damage it,” he stated.

Referring to a submission which urged the council to ‘leave the Barrow alone’, cllr Fergal Browne said: “Well, leaving it alone is not an option”.

He described areas along the River Barrow as “terrifying”, with the structure of the banks potentially giving way. Cllr Browne said we all recognise the “huge importance “of the River Barrow and that any future plan would be subject to all the habitat directives and planning processes.

“The last application from Waterways Ireland was a disaster, but lessons have been learned for that,” he said. “We are proud of the Barrow; we want to see it used and maintained and my preference is for a grass bank,” he added.

Cllr Tom O’Neill stated that he “certainly didn’t want to see the track in concrete”, but stated that track must be “more accessible to everyone”. Cllr O’Neill quoted the millions of funding allocated to blueways around the country, including Clonmel, which received €6m, yet the River Barrow received “zilch”.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said there was “a lot of red herrings relating to this issue”. He stated the blueway was “an old plan that’s gone and not coming back”.

Cllr Cassin gave this view that a blueway “is a hard surface – make no mistake about it”. He agreed that the Barrow track needed work, but asked councillors were they “willing to sell our souls for €6m.”

“Is that what you want us to do, because I certainly wouldn’t be doing that?” he added.

Cllr Ken Murnane stated that any future plans would be “put under every procedure under the sun”, while cllr Andrea Dalton encouraged all to work together, adding there was “a lot of commonality and that all involved wanted to see the River Barrow protected.

Cllr Andy Gladney made reference to “townie” members who were never “down there in their lives”, while cllr Kinsella added that he was “not against development, but I don’t want a hard surface”.

Cllr Arthur McDonald suggested that among the Co Carlow public, people were “overwhelmingly ten to one in favour of a blueway”.

Cllr Kinsella’s amendment was then voted on first, but was defeated – seven for and 11 against.

Amendment 98 was then put before the members, asking them to vote for the inclusion of the chief executive’s recommendation. It was carried by 11 votes to seven, with cllrs Browne, Dalton, Doran, A McDonald, J McDonald, Murnane, J Murphy, O’Donoghue, O’Neill, Pender and Phelan for. Cllrs Cassin, Gladney, Kinsella, C Murphy, Paton, Quinn and Wallace voted against.