Inspirational Úna has raised over €25,000 for cancer charities

By Suzanne Pender

UNDER the inspirational motto ‘Yes She CANcer – Úna’s 5k a day for May’, a Ballon woman’s extraordinary efforts have to date raised over €25,000 for charity – with donations still pouring in!

Úna Dillon (née Lalor), a native of Ballykealey, Ballon, has taken on the incredible challenge of walking 5km a day during the month of May to raise funds for the wonderful charities the Marie Keating Foundation and Cois Nore Cancer Support in Kilkenny.

Úna, who now lives in Danesfort, Kilkenny, was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in May 2019 and over the past three years she’s received invaluable support from both charities. A primary school teacher, Úna is married to Pat and the couple have three sons – Conor (14), Andrew (13) and ten-year-old Harry.

“Unfortunately, it’s stage 4 and incurable, but I am received ongoing treatment and I am feeling well at the moment. Yes, there have been dark days, but I’m a glass-half-full person and I do my best to stay positive for me and for my three sons. Everything I do first and foremost is with them in mind,” said Úna.

“Your values change and you start to live for the moment and appreciate all those little moments and live life as best you can,” she adds.

For her daily May walks, Úna has been joined by family and friends, taking on all sort of enjoyable routes; there have been walks in memory of others, walks to raise awareness, walking with local school and community groups and walks that have taken in the beautiful countryside of Kilkenny and Carlow.

“Walking has and continues to be a huge part of my recovery journey, both physically and mentally. Walking helps me not just survive but thrive, and for this reason I thought it was apt to combine walking in my fundraising endeavour,” says Úna.

“It’s just been fantastic; the support has been phenomenal. I can’t believe that a small idea I had could have mushroomed into something so big … people have just been incredible.”

Last week, Úna was back in Ballon with her parents Pat and Margaret Lalor, her siblings, extended family and many friends to take on a 5km walk in Ballon GAA grounds.

“There must have been over 100 people out on the pitch walking, everyone got on board, the whole village, people of all ages … it was just so special, one of really special walks that meant so much,” said Úna. “People were there for so many reasons, remembering loved ones and thinking of people who were sick … it was very, very special”.

Among those who came along was Linda Keating from the Marie Keating Foundation.

“She was just so grateful and wanted to be part of one of the walks. All this is also about raising awareness and encouraging women that if they notice any changes to get it checked out straight away.”

For her final 5km last weekend, Una took a dragon boat down the River Nore with a breast cancer survivors’ group, walked in the park at Kilkenny Castle with a large gathering of family and will conclude with her final walk in Rathwood with former colleagues, parents and pupils from Coolafancy NS, where Úna previously taught.

“I can’t believe I left there 16 years ago and to think that people would get in touch and want to support this – that’s what’s been so incredible about it. Cancer has touched so many people’s lives that everyone is so happy to give and support, it’s been overwhelming”.

All funds raised will be split equally between both charities.

“There’s just under €25,000 raised now and at the beginning I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. It was an idea I had in my head to fundraise, but I was afraid to dream. But now to see it become a reality and to get to the end of the month, it’s been so positive and so hopeful,” she adds.

To donate, go to www.idonate.ie/Unas5kaDayinMay.