  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen wins gold at European Championships

Irish boxer Gabriel Dossen wins gold at European Championships

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

James Cox

Galway fighter Gabriel Dossen has won gold for Ireland at the European Boxing Championships in Armenia.

The 22-year-old beat England’s Lewis Richardson on all of the judges’ scorecards in the Middleweight final on Monday.

Dossen’s right jab was a big problem for Richardson throughout the bout.

His powerful combinations and heavy shots put the win beyond doubt as the fight developed.

He joins Irish fighters such as Michael Conlan, John Joe Nevin, Jason Quigley, Paddy Barnes, Joe Ward and Ray Moylette who have won European Championships gold medals.

Earlier on in the day, 19-year-old Dylan James Eagleson won a silver medal.

He lost his Bantamweight final bout to Bilal Bennama of France, but will still return from Yerevan with the silver.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Deliveroo Ireland partners with Women’s Aid to support National Helpline

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 12:34pm

JP McManus Pro-Am: World number one Scheffler and Spieth confirmed

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 12:13pm

Dublin airport chaos replicated right across the industry, says travel agent chief

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 12:03pm