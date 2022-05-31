Man accused of murdering mother fit to be tried after nine years in Central Mental Hospital

Eoin Reynolds

A 29-year-old man who has been in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) since being charged with murdering his mother nine years ago is now fit for trial, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry is charged with the murder of his mother Susan Dunne on November 27th, 2013 at the family home.

In 2014, a court found he was not fit to be tried after hearing evidence from a consultant psychiatrist at the CMH.

On Tuesday, consultant psychiatrist Dr Anthony Kearns told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that he has been treating Mr Dunne since early 2016.

Dr Kearns said he had written a report on May 3rd in which he stated Mr Dunne is now fit to be tried.

Dr Kearns asked the court to remand the accused to Cloverhill Prison, and said he has already arranged for him to be transferred immediately from there back to the CMH where he should remain for ongoing treatment ahead of his trial.

Mr Justice McDermott remanded the accused until October 10th when his trial is due to begin.