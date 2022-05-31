Man charged in relation to car hijacking in Kildare

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the hijacking and theft of a car in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on Sunday, May 15th.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.10pm when a man forced entry to a vehicle and pushed a passenger from the vehicle. He proceeded to flee the scene in the stolen car.

Following a number of lines of enquiry, gardaí arrested a man (30s) yesterday. He was taken to Kildare Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owner.

Investigations are ongoing.