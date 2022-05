There are more than 30 primary school classes in Carlow that have over 30 pupils according to recently published figures.

The most recent figures for the 2020-21 academic year show 37 classes in Carlow primary schools that have 30 pupils or more.

The general staffing ratio is 25 pupils to one staff. The figure relates to mainstream classes.

The Carlow figure compares to 56 classes in Kilkenny, 32 in Laois, 82 in Wicklow and 74 in Wexford.