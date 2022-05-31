Tributes paid to GAA player who died in Co Wexford car crash

Sarah Slater

Tributes are being paid to a GAA player who died in a car crash in Co Wexford on Sunday night.

Karl ‘Chalky’ Cullen (30) from Rockfield, Milehouse, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford died when the car he was driving hit a ditch on the R744 in Clonhaston at 7.30pm.

Shamrocks GAA Club paid tribute to the “fantastic” sportsman on its Facebook page.

In a statement the club said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that all at Shamrocks GAA Club offer our deepest condolences to Karl Snr, Annette, Darren and Diarmuid on the tragic untimely passing of their son and brother Karl.

“Not only was Karl, or Chalky as he was commonly known, a fantastic sports man who represented both clubs in our town, he was also a fantastic person. A friend to each and every member, with a thriving business that is known nationwide.

“Karl was never one to back down from a challenge on the pitch and we have so many fond memories of him, especially our championship winning seasons of 2013 and 2014 which Karl was a pivotal player.

“We are devastated as we come to terms with it and our hearts go out to his family and massive circle of friends Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.”

Mr Cullen’s death notice on rip.ie reads: “Beloved son of Karl and Annette and loving brother of Darren and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, friends and work colleagues in Karl Cullen Fitted Kitchens.”

His funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Enniscorthy are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to the crash to contact them.

In particular anyone who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy around the time of the accident and through Clonhaston between 7.15pm and 7.40pm is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage of this area, including dash cam, are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.