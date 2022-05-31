What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday’s front pages are dominated by the chaotic scenes at Dublin Airport over the weekend and the Lisa Smith trial.

Daa reported “positive progress” on queues last week, The Irish Times reports, while a story on the State’s reliance on corporate tax also makes the front page along with Lisa Smith being found guilty of Isis membership.

Dublin Airport is facing 1,000 claims, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a passenger who missed their holiday due to the airport chaos, along with a warning from a doctor on tanning beds.

Airport staffing levels will be at just 70 per cent for the upcoming bank holiday, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the issues at Dublin Airport.

The Irish Sun leads with the Lisa Smith trial.

The Herald and the Irish Daily Star lead with a trial in which four men were found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with musician Van Morrison taking a case against health minister Robin Swann.

Travel issues make the front page of The Irish News.

 

Travel disruption, rebel Tories and the cost of living are among the topics on UK front pages.

The Daily Express calls the delays “carnage” while the Daily Mirror runs with “chaos”.

The Times adds that the disruptions have been blamed on airline cuts.

Metro and the Daily Star says travellers are wishing they were not on holiday.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports the prime minister’s “sudden lurch” to the right has fuelled anger from his own MPs, while the i reports threats to his premiership are “growing by the day”.

The Daily Mail says ministers are facing mounting pressure to cut fuel taxes further as the cost of filling a family car with diesel passed £100.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports on Labour’s warning concerning struggling families as food prices rise by up to 50 per cent.

The Daily Telegraph leads on figures released by the Home Office that shows only one police force is answering 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

The Sun says Andy Carroll “didn’t score” at his stag do.

And the Financial Times says US chipmaker Qualcomm wants to buy a stake in UK chip designer Arm.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man charged in relation to car hijacking in Kildare

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 9:49am

Dublin Airport run like ‘an empire’ – Shane Ross

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 9:30am

Claire Byrne signs off from RTÉ One show after seven years

Tuesday, 31/05/22 - 7:53am