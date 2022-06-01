Carlow College to be gifted to the state?

By Elizabeth Lee

NEGOTIATIONS that would see Carlow College given over to state ownership are still in the early stages, a spokesperson for the college said yesterday (Monday), following two years of behind-the-scenes work.

“We’ve done a lot of work on this for the past two years and it’s going well, but there’s still a lot more work to do on it,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, who’s a member of the governing board.

A spokesperson for the college said the process of handing the institution over to the state was still “in the very early stages” and that talks with the Department of Education had yet to begin.

Carlow College released a statement in which it said that the college, which is the second-oldest educational institute in Ireland after Trinity College, had ‘changed continually’ over the 238 years of its existence. It added that it was ‘in the process of deepening collaboration with the higher education sector’ and that it had ‘engaged in discussions with relevant stakeholders regarding the future strategic positioning of the college. Carlow College is currently exploring all possibilities and options, including the gifting of the facility to the state subject to relevant consents’.

The statement concluded: ‘As the process is at an initial exploratory stage, negotiations have not yet commenced with the relevant parties and therefore it would be premature to make any further comment at the present time.’

Replying to a query from ***The Nationalist***, the Department of Education said: “The department is currently involved in engagement with Carlow College around the evolving strategic higher education landscape in the southeast. It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this point.”