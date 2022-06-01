Death notices and funeral arrangements

Noel Broderick

St. Joseph’s Terrace, Tinryland, Carlow

On 31st May, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at The District Hospital, Carlow; beloved husband of the late Christina (Teenie). Noel will be sadly missed by his loving sons Joe and John, John’s partner Bernie, grandchildren Paul, Malissa, Daire and Shane, great-grand-daughter Quincy, brother Dessie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends, also his loyal canine companion Coco.

May Noel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennkerry, on Wednesday from 4.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. Removal on Thursday at 1.30p.m. to St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.00p.m. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2.00p.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-josephs-church-tinryland/

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired to: The District Hospital, Carlow.

Donation box in church.

Noel’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and The District Hospital, Carlow for their exceptional care of Noel.

Kathleen Kelly, (née Doyle)

Newtownallen, Castledermot and formerly of Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of The Beacon, Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Matt, adored mother of Christy, Eamonn, Marian, Elizabeth and Matthew, much loved daughter of the late Edward and Mary Doyle, cherished sister of Dolly, Betty, Lena, Michael and the late Ted, Jack, Jimmy, Pat and Nan.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Áine, Aisling, Cathal, Ciara, Róisín and their partners, great-grandson Noah, son-in-law Dinny, daughter-in-law Anne, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 E9W7) on Wednesday from 4pm and all day Thursday with Prayers at 9pm that evening. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow, via her residence, for burial.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

Patricia Mahon (née Swords)

Sandhills, Carlow and formerly of Orwell Park, Templeogue and Clogher Road, Crumlin, Dublin, May 30th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Noel and much loved mother of Michael, Derek and Jennifer. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, brother Dominic, sisters Breda, Louise and Marie, son-in-law Daire, daughters-in-law Regina and Kalen, her 9 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 64 Sandhills, Carlow on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Bernadette’s Church, Clogher Road, Crumlin. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Service at 11.40am.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

https://sbcc.ie/webcam/

The cremation service may be viewed using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium