Dublin Airport under pressure to avoid bank holiday chaos with new queue plan

Dublin Airport is coming under increasing pressure to clarify its plan to avoid a repeat of scenes which led to more than 1,000 people missing flights last weekend due to lengthy security queues.

Airport officials briefed Government Ministers on Wednesday morning on their plans to avoid a repeat of chaotic scenes last weekend.

According to the Irish Times, senior executives from airport operator DAA met Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton and gave them given details of the plan for the airport, which is expected to lead to staff redistribution to security and new queueing systems. The Oireachtas transport committee is to be briefed at 1.30pm.

The plan is expected to point towards a new queue management system, more lanes and maximising staff resources.

Sinn Féin transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke TD said passengers who are travelling this weekend need “absolute assurance” that this system will work.

“I think there will be concern if it only talks about creating fast queues and slow queues. The question for me really is what additional resources can be brought to bear to ensure that we don’t have the scenes we had last weekend,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Rourke said DAA has had a contingency plan in place since March but this was still not sufficient to prevent what occurred last weekend.

“And if the plan they come up with this afternoon doesn’t bring additional resources then we can’t have confidence that what happened last weekend isn’t going to happen again. That’s a deep, deep concern.

“I think what we need before this weekend with the resources of the DAA internally but also with the resources of Government we need a commitment, a cast iron guarantee that the scenes we saw last weekend won’t happen during this weekend, or this month, or this summer.

“We need a plan for the whole summer to provide the type of assurance that people need because if we don’t have assurances from the DAA the natural response from people will be to panic, to be concerned, to arrive earlier and that has a knock on consequence in terms of the flow of passengers through the airport.”

Mr O’Rourke said the DAA made a management error in letting experienced staff go during the pandemic.

He told Newstalk radio: “It was a gross misjudgement. Whatever the motivation was I think there has been lots of criticism, and I would share it, in terms of how aggressive they were, their cuts and the amount of experienced staff they lost.

“I understand that 80 per cent of experienced members of the unit could have been lost. That makes a difference because it means your organisation capacity is significantly reduced.

“The DAA have a responsibility to know their business. During the pandemic there was a huge pent-up demand for recreation, to visit friends and families.

“We have some of the most successful airlines on the planet in this country. If ever a country was going to rebound well it was Ireland.”