Former principal facing 90 charges of sex abuse granted €30,000 bail

Tom Tuite

A retired Dublin school principal accused of “systematic” sexual abuse of 20 former pupils has been granted €30,000 bail.

Last month, Patrick Harte (80) was remanded in custody by Dublin District Court after gardaí charged him with 83 indecent assaults, one attempted indecent assault and six sexual assaults from 1967-1995.

It followed an investigation by the Divisional Protective Services Unit at Kevin Street Garda station. The alleged offences involved 20 pupils at Sancta Maria Christian Brothers primary school on Synge Street, Dublin.

The former teacher, who later became a principal, worked at the school from 1967-2008. He denies the allegations.

On Wednesday, Judge Alan Mitchell granted bail over Garda objections at the District Court. However, he imposed strict terms, including the requirement for an independent surety, cash lodgements and the surrender of Mr Harte’s passport.

Detective Garda Colleen Gallagher had objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case and “flight-risk” concerns.

The garda told Judge Mitchell the “allegations are similar in nature”; however, the injured parties were “unknown to each other”.

The court heard they were in different years or classes, and they did not know how many people had reported incidents of indecent assault or sexual assault to gardaí.

Former students

The detective told the court that gardai spoke to 219 former pupils during the investigation; 72 witnesses made statements that the alleged abuse was regular and “in the presence of the entire class”.

The roll book confirmed their presence in the classes, the court heard.

Det Gda Gallagher said the allegations indicated “prolonged, systematic abuse”, but she added Mr Harte denied all the allegations when they were put to him by gardaí.

She said she Mr Harte would not remain at his address but “relocate” if the court let him out on bail.

However, under cross-examination, defence counsel John Griffin put it to her that there was no hard evidence to support that view. The garda replied it was her belief Mr Harte was a flight risk.

She accepted he was an 80-year-old man in ill health, but added she was not satisfied he would remain in the jurisdiction.

However, if the court granted bail, Det Gda Gallagher said she expected conditions and a cash lodgement larger than €2,500, which the defence had proposed.

Pleading for bail, counsel argued the garda’s belief was “not backed up” and “simply supposition, conjecture and assumption”. Mr Griffin added that his client had the presumption of innocence and was entitled to bail.

Flight risk

Sligo-born Mr Harte, with an address at Glendown Park, Templeogue, Dublin, did not give evidence during the bail hearing.

Judge Mitchell said that flight risk evidence had to be more substantial, “like having sold a property and seeking a place abroad”.

He granted the pensioner bail in his bond of €15,000 and required an independent surety to lodge a further €15,000. Mr Harte has yet to take up the bail.

Once the financial terms have been met, he must reside at his home in Dublin, notify of any address change, and sign on three days a week at the local Garda station.

He must also have no contact with complainants or witnesses, not leave the State, surrender his passport, not apply for alternative travel documentation, and remain contactable by mobile phone. In addition, he must give his number to the detective before release.

Mr Harte was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again on June 24th.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial in the Circuit Court but must complete a book of evidence before the matter is sent forward for trial.

Mr Harte, who told his barrister he receives a €35,000 pension annually, has been granted legal aid.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.