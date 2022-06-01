Penneys expected to open in two weeks

By Suzanne Pender

THE multi-million refurbishment of Penneys at Hanover, Carlow is very near completion and expected to open in early June to the delight of local shoppers. Primark, the international retailer operating as Penneys in Ireland, had previously announced an opening date of summer 2022 for the 3,900sq ft refurbished store at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow.

Right on schedule, the store is expected to open within the next two weeks, permanently moving from its current rented unit at Carlow Shopping Centre. The new-look store is expected to create an enhanced shopping experience for all, while also giving a much-needed boost to retail in this area of the town.

“I think it’s brilliant,” enthused Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce.

“The space had become rundown in recent years and this renovation of Penneys and the car park will give a new dynamic to the flow of traffic in the town and get people out walking around Carlow town centre and to Fairgreen Shopping Centre,” he told The Nationalist.

“The redevelopment also fits in perfectly with the ‘Carlow 2040’ plan and is really important for Carlow.”

Mr Duggan offered his hope that Carlow Shopping Centre can now quickly find a new tenant.

“I do think there is great potential there. It’s a fantastic site in the centre of Carlow, which will also benefit from the Carlow 2040 plan when the walkway is put in place from Fairgreen to Tullow Street. That site will be right in the centre of it,” he added.

The refurbishment of Penneys at Kennedy Avenue includes its 3,900sq m building consisting of retail, staff area, stock room, its external area and a replacement roof. The redevelopment also included the upgrading of the existing car park as well as 47 new car-parking spaces, including three disabled parking spots and bicycle stands.